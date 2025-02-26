February 26, 2025

The age-old curse that comes with establishing credit is hitting a new generation. Americans (again) are drowning in credit card debt, a financial crisis hitting young adults particularly hard as they struggle with the widening gap between economic reality and the promises of the American Dream. With wages failing to keep pace with inflation and the cost of living skyrocketing, many are turning to credit just to afford basic necessities, pushing national credit card debt to record highs. This financial strain is more than just numbers—it’s reshaping an entire generation’s outlook on success, stability, and the future. Economic disillusionment is driving young adults to question whether the traditional path of education, homeownership, and career advancement is even attainable, forcing them to rethink what financial security really means. As debt piles up and hope dwindles, the psychological toll is becoming undeniable, leaving many anxious, disheartened, and searching for alternatives to the long-held belief that hard work alone guarantees prosperity in America. Go beyond the headlines…

