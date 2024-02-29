February 29, 2024

One popular political tactic to create a perceived concern among voters is to repeatedly say something until it’s firmly planted in the psyche and people start to believe it. For example, Republicans use immigration and the economy as their two major rallying cries. Why? because it’s a lot easier to manufacture outrage, fear and mistrust when highlighting issues where no administration has very little control. Sure, we could shut down the border or deter migrants from entering the US but it will never stop them. Too much is driving them to take a risk; and though the US economy is doing better than the rest of the world, inflation and layoffs are still happening. Just enough to allow Biden critics to make people think the whole country is in shambles. However, most Americans are smarter than these politicians who feel they can only win by instigating fear with exaggerated claims. In fact, a new poll finds it isn’t immigration or the economy that US voters worry about the most but it’s something that is a lot more scarier; New report finds 52 countries saw “severe” declines in freedom last year; A first-of-its-kind hearing is taking place in the US and it’s one immigration critics will loathe; and Afraid to go to the dentist? There’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

