March 1, 2024

In a country where many states and cities have majority residents of color, the notion that any industry would continue to be overwhelmingly white is a glaring remnant of a bygone era. One of the last industries to reflect 21st Century realities is also a sector that the majority turn to first to tell their stories — and be heard; Putin didn’t like Alexei Navalny challenging his authority. He made sure Navalny never does it again, but if the turnout at Navalny’s funeral is any indication Putin may have bigger problems ahead; Suicide is the last resort for many people who just can’t cope anymore with challenges in their daily lives. When those challenges stem from work, that’s a wakeup call for employers to change the culture and address the root causes pushing employees to take their own lives rather than face another day. So, why aren’t hospitals recognizing those signs among their own staff?; Librarians are rallying us all to stop using the term “book bans” and instead call it for what is — “intellectual freedom challenges”; and Scientists now have definitive evidence that chronic opioid use does more than just turn people into addicts; it can actually change their DNA. Go beyond the headlines…

Diversity in US publishing slow, The New Lee & Low Report

Alexei Navalny’s funeral: Massive crowds gather as Putin braces for arch-rival’s burial

US nurses’ suicide rate rising amid staff shortage and stress

Map Shows States With Highest Number of People Losing Their Jobs

Book bans? Make that “intellectual freedom challenges”

How genetically modified pigs could end the shortage of organs for transplants

Study finds links between chronic opioid use and brain cell, DNA changes

Twodos is a simple to-do app that doesn’t remind you of your tasks

Opening of Chichén Itzá Maya Museum is ‘a great day for Mexican archaeology’

Far from the border, Mexico’s safest state is moving closer to the US