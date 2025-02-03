February 3, 2025

With ‘Trump-first’ initiatives the priority in Washington, chaos continues to envelop the news cycle and dragging the rest of the country down with it. Whether it’s tariffs on our closest neighbors, bullish threats against another ally who’s the steward of international shipping, the dissolution of an imperative federal agency to the world’s poorest countries or the continual rise in food and utility prices or fear of potential job losses, we are witness to the crumbling of what USED to make America great! Another driver of our plummet, which ironically can’t be blamed on the current administration, is the increasing fury of Mother Nature. From wildfires and floods to hurricanes and tornadoes to suffocating heat or numbing cold extremes, affected victims not only experience a loss or damage to their properties but lose, in many cases, their only source of wealth. Hope that insurance would make up the difference or entirely cover the amount of the loss, is a hope that’s fading fast given people need money to pay for higher insurance costs; Do you constantly fidget at your desk? Researchers say it’s time to pay closer attention to our fidgets; Notice more rats than usual while walking down city streets? Not yet? Don’t worry, according to climate scientists warmer temps are responsible for more rat births; and Never understood how to get into the stock market, let alone buy stocks? There’s a unique stock app that doesn’t just educate but lets you “copy” trades of others. Go beyond the headlines…

