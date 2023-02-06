February 6, 2023

In every recent poll, the majority of people surveyed believe the country is in bad shape and not heading in the right direction. No one feels that as much as our newest voters, the Gen Z. New data about this new crop of voters highlights the difficult work of politicians going forward in trying to swing Gen Z voters to the side; The death toll from one of the deadliest earthquakes in Turkey, and the world’s, history is barely coming to light; MAGA House GOP members seem to think the federal debt is supposed to be used as a bargaining chip, or blackmail tool, to get their way. Unfortunately, there are real repercussions for Americans if a default happens. Will these House members get it then? (Given they are delusional, we doubt it.); One planet in our solar system just added #92 moon to its list; and Not like we needed the 2022 Democracy Index to tell us but Mexico’s rankings in the Index changed. Go beyond the headlines…

Gen Z’s political power: new data gives insight into America’s youngest voters

EARTHQUAKE UPDATE : Second Quake Jolts Turkey | Turkey, Syria Earthquake

Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws

What an abortion hotline reveals about reproductive care after Roe

Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans

New Study Suggests Vaping Damages Your Immune System

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

Entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app

Mexico loses ground on 2022 Democracy Index

Pink dolphins and reformed Colombian rebels turn no-go zone into ecotourism hit