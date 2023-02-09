February 9, 2023

Are humans preprogrammed to be more accepting of lies than the truth? Well, if research into our reaction to children telling uncomfortable truths is any indication then I’d say yes; Praise is still being heaped on President Biden’s delivery of his State of the Union speech. The audience numbers say it all; Should Supreme Court justices and their families be subjected to stronger ethics rules?; A Latino-focused casino just opened in Las Vegas. Is this catering to a culture or building an addiction?; Archeologists made new discoveries in Mexican pyramid site; and Remember Elián González? Well, he’s grown up and doing big things in Cuba now. Go beyond the headlines…
Biden’s State of the Union draws audience of 27.3 million
Zelenskyy seeks to place Ukraine at home in the EU
Calls grow for stronger ethics rules for Supreme Court justices, families
Adults judge children who tell blunt polite truths more harshly than they do liars
Latino-focused casino hosts grand opening in North Las Vegas
Rudeness between colleagues can lead to workplace bullying
How anxiety affects the body: 5 physical symptoms, according to science
Is the future about one all-knowing AI or many? The new app Poe gets you ready to chat with them all
New discoveries made during restoration work at Mexico’s Cholula Pyramid
Elián González poised to be top Cuban lawmaker decades after Florida deportation