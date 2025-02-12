January 12, 2025

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, Trump has issued over 75 executive orders, memos and proclamations. The majority of which have been documented to be related to the infamous Project 2025. According to an Axios breakdown, these executive actions pertain to: Foreign policy (16); Reshaping federal government (14); Immigration/National Security (12); Miscellaneous (10); DEI (7); Energy Climate (7); Finance/Technology (7); Trans Rights (4); Declaring holidays/months (4); Faith (3); Abortion (2). Many of his actions are pitting our democracy against what the Founders envisioned when drafting the US Constitution. It’s understandable that non-supporters aren’t just enraged but downright fearful of this power grab to not just cut inefficiencies in federal government but remake the country as we’ve always known it. Watching his actions from our living rooms and seeing real world impacts to our livelihoods, communities, national security and health and feeling helpless is a growing concern among us all. That’s why a little app developed in 2017, during Trump’s first term, is making such a big resurgence now. It’s called 5 Calls and it helps us make our voices and fears heard to both the last line of defense between an authoritarian-want-to-be and those on the front line supposedly representing our interests; Did you watch the Super Bowl halftime show expecting a high-energy break to feel that it was a little ‘slow?’ Then you were making too many trips to the kitchen and missed the profound message that underlay it. Find out what were those “6 hidden messages’ ; and Still struggling to make your dog pay attention to you? Scientists reveal what we’re doing wrong. Go beyond the headlines…

