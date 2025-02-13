January 13, 2025

The global consensus regarding Trump is that 1. He’s a textbook definition of a narcissist, and 2. He emulates those male leaders who rule their domains authoritatively. The latter is a work in progress for him. Will he be successful? Growing reactions to his many executive orders and forays into international diplomacy suggest an electorate not as loyal or blind as he thinks we are. His pattern of impulsivity, disregard for democratic norms, affinity for strongman tactics and blatant vengeance is destabilizing alliances and institutions and resurrecting a state of constant chaos that we lived through in his first administration. As his second occupation of the White House unfolds, the effectiveness of his approach will be measured by its long-term consequences—will his forceful leadership translate into tangible success for the nation or leave behind a trail of discord and uncertainty and only self-enrichment?; Two indicators among today’s headlines illustrate how the American voters don’t see eye-to-eye with his delusions of world domination and European leaders don’t see him as representing their best interests in talks with Russia. Is it any wonder he’s failing on both:; With all this chaos, we all need more self-love and psychologists say it’s time for “loving-kindness meditation;” and Scientists discovered we all have a “peace switch,” something we all need turned on. Go beyond the headlines…

Voters Strongly Oppose Trump’s Plan to “Take Over” and “Own” Gaza

Europe demands to be included in Trump peace talks with Russia

Trump’s mass deportation plan hits its own wall

Inflation is Trump’s problem now

This Valentine’s Day, try loving-kindness meditation

Study finds dating isn’t broken, but relationship paths have evolved

Scientists Discover Brain’s ‘Peace Switch’ That Can Turn Aggression Into Friendship

Chinese apps face scrutiny in US but users keep scrolling

With doors closed to the US, asylum-seekers turn to their Plan B: A new life in Mexico

El Salvador to house minors convicted of organized crime in adult jails