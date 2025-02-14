In 2024, the world witnessed an unprecedented surge in violence against journalists, marking the deadliest year on record for the profession. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 124 journalists were killed across 18 countries, with nearly 70% of these fatalities linked to Israeli military actions during the Israel-Gaza conflict. This alarming statistic underscores the escalating dangers faced by media professionals in conflict zones and highlights a broader global trend of increasing hostility towards the press.

The CPJ reports that 85 journalists lost their lives due to Israeli military operations, with 82 killed in Gaza and three in Lebanon. Among the deceased were 82 Palestinians, some of whom were reportedly targeted deliberately. The Israeli military has stated that it does not intentionally target journalists, but these incidents have drawn widespread condemnation from international press freedom organizations.

This surge in violence against journalists is not isolated to the Middle East. Globally, there has been a marked increase in hostility towards the press, particularly in regions experiencing political turmoil and the rise of authoritarian regimes. Countries such as Haiti, Mexico, Myanmar, and Sudan have also reported deliberate attacks on journalists, contributing to the global toll. Unfortunately, the Trump White House has joined this list as it bars the Associated Press from White House briefings because the AP refuses to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

This rise of authoritarian and right-wing political leaders worldwide is being accompanied by increased suppression of the free press. Journalists, whose role is to hold power to account, find themselves targeted through intimidation, imprisonment, exclusion and violence. This hostile environment not only endangers individual reporters but also undermines the fundamental principles of free speech and the public’s right to information.

The record number of journalist fatalities in 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced by those committed to reporting the truth. It also highlights the urgent need for international mechanisms to protect journalists and uphold press freedom, especially in regions where authoritarianism is on the rise.

Go beyond the headlines…

In-person work doubled over the past year, survey finds

2024 was the deadliest year for journalists in over three decades. Nearly 70% killed by Israel, report says

Texas Border Agents Warned of Major Mexican Cartel Attack

GOP calls for $1.5T in cuts, much of which could come from healthcare

Men and women have unique strengths in reaching for goals

Trump canceled a report on American nature, but the authors are still trying to share it

Huge Study Shows Where Gout Comes From – It’s Not What We Thought

Google Maps Rival Launches a New App for the Users Google Keeps Ignoring

Costa Rica’s Paradise Lost: From Tourist Haven to Drug Hub

Bristling at ‘Gulf of Mexico’ name change on maps, Mexico says it might sue Google