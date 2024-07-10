July 10, 2024

The Republican National Convention released its party platform and it’s as vile as the infamous Project 2025. It touts mass deportations, canceling regulations that keep Corporate America in check over pollution violations and, among the most worrisome – declares ‘fetal personhood.’ In other words, a nationwide abortion ban, though a new survey shows that stance could be enough to torpedo GOP aspirations; With all the hand-wringing and doomsayers of AI adoption, it seems the US doesn’t even lead the world in adopting the technology; What has got Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautious about the future?; People who move to gated communities think they’re living in a safe bubble but research is revealing the opposite is happening; and Scientists discover there is one thing that everyone can do to lengthen their lives. Go beyond the headlines…

