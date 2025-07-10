July 10, 2025

We talk about the president like they run the world — but do they really run our world? According to a new Pew Research survey, most Americans say yes…and no. While a sweeping majority agree the president has major influence over national issues like the economy, national security, and the country’s global reputation, far fewer believe that power trickles down to their everyday lives. In fact, only 3 in 10 people say the president makes a “big difference” personally.

What this tells us

It’s a fascinating contradiction. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say the president shapes the country’s standing in the world and sets the tone for the national mood. Two-thirds say they matter to the economy. But when it comes to rent, groceries, or daily peace of mind? Most people just don’t see it.

Still, the perception is shifting. Compared to 2023, more Americans now say the president makes a difference — both nationally and personally. That change is especially noticeable among Democrats, who saw dramatic jumps in concern across all categories: foreign affairs, national security, the economy, and even their own lives.

Age and partisanship matter

Older Americans are more likely to feel personally impacted by who’s in office — 40% of those 65+ say the president makes a big difference in their lives, compared to just 26% of 18- to 29-year-olds. And partisanship plays a role too. People who strongly identify with either party are more likely to feel the president has a direct effect on their personal life.

So, what’s the disconnect?

It may come down to power vs. proximity. We see the president’s influence on big, visible things: interest rates, military actions, global headlines. But day-to-day frustrations — traffic, healthcare bills, local crime— feel far removed from the Oval Office. And in an era where political polarization dominates headlines, the emotional weight of who leads the country might feel heavier, even if people don’t directly attribute their household struggles to Washington.

Call to action

This data invites all of us to look more closely at how we think about power and where we assign responsibility. The president sets national priorities, but the policies that hit closest to home often start much closer: our city council, our governor, our school board. If we want to see change in our daily life, don’t just watch the White House. We must pay attention to what’s happening in our own backyard. Go beyond the headlines…

