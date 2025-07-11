July 11, 2025

America’s relationship with immigration has always been complicated—but for the first time in years, the tone is shifting. After a period marked by border anxiety and political brinkmanship, a new Gallup poll finds the public mood softening: support for reducing immigration has plummeted, and nearly 80% of Americans now say immigration is a good thing for the country. That’s the highest level ever recorded.

So, what changed?

Just last year, a majority of Americans—driven by concerns over border security—wanted immigration curbed. But now, with illegal crossings sharply down and refugee flows paused, the urgency has faded. Republicans, who had shown the most support for cutting immigration, have seen the biggest shift, with support for reductions dropping by 40 points. Independents and Democrats are also more at ease, signaling that when people feel less fear, they tend to embrace more inclusive policies.

It’s not just about the numbers

Public opinion isn’t only about how many people cross the border. It’s about how we feel about immigration’s role in our national identity. A record-high 79% of Americans now say immigration benefits the country—up from 64% last year. Even among Republicans, positive views have rebounded to levels not seen since 2020.

This warmth is translating into policy preferences, too. Support for harsh enforcement—like deporting all undocumented immigrants or building more border wall—is falling. Meanwhile, nearly 8 in 10 Americans favor offering undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship. That includes big jumps in support among Republicans.

A political disconnect?

Despite the shift in public mood, President Trump’s immigration strategy—marked by high-profile crackdowns and mass deportations—is getting low marks. Only 35% of Americans approve of his handling of the issue. Among Hispanic Americans, that approval drops to 21%. Notably, Latinos—who often live closest to immigration enforcement—are both more supportive of citizenship pathways and less supportive of harsh border tactics.

The takeaway

This new snapshot of American opinion tells a story of recalibration. When headlines scream crisis, support for crackdowns grows. But as the situation stabilizes, Americans return to a more familiar and optimistic view—one that sees immigration not as a threat, but as a strength.

It’s a reminder that public opinion isn’t fixed—it reflects the moment we’re in. And in this moment, Americans are ready for a more balanced, humane approach to immigration. The question is: will policymakers listen? Go beyond the headlines…

Surge in U.S. Concern About Immigration Has Abated

