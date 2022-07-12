July 12, 2022

Today’s diverse slate of headlines mirrors the fast-moving news cycle we’re all living in and yet, people are watching and reading less news today than in recent history; Has the White House found a work-around for the abortion ban by states?; The January 6 committee hearings continue today. Should be juicy listening; Venezuelans fleeing Maduro’s regime just got a reprieve from Biden admin; We have a new US Poet Laureate; And who hates trying to pull an unwrinkled sheet of plastic wrap from its box? Now, there’s an ingenious new coating on the horizon that could be more effective and less of a hassle. Go beyond the headlines…

Emergency treatment law becomes focus of abortion fight

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Demands Senate Determine if Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath

How to watch Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing focused on extremists at the Capitol

Temporary legal status extended for hundreds of thousands from Venezuela

Ada Limón named new U.S. poet laureate

Racist Algorithms Are Making Robots Racist Too

Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep

Anti-microbrial plant-based coating to replace plastic food wrap

Jalisco cartel to rivals: don’t interfere with Catholic priests

Costa Rica Helping Solve Plastic Pollution Problem