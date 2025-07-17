July 17, 2025

The Senate just voted to slash federal funding for NPR and PBS, and for the first time in nearly 60 years, public broadcasting may soon be on its own. The cuts are part of a $9 billion rescission package championed by the Trump administration — marking not just a fiscal decision, but a cultural one, with implications far beyond the federal ledger.

What’s happening:

In a narrow 51-48 vote, the Senate approved a sweeping bill that would yank $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the federal entity that funds local NPR and PBS member stations. The bill also includes $7.9 billion in cuts to other programs, including foreign aid and public health initiatives. While the House must still approve the Senate’s version, that’s expected to happen before a midnight deadline.

Why it matters:

This isn’t just about budgets. It’s about values. Public media has long served as a lifeline in communities where commercial coverage is thin or non-existent. From tornado warnings in the Midwest to tsunami alerts in Alaska’s remote islands, NPR and PBS stations deliver not only trusted journalism but real-time emergency information. Their children’s programming educates, their reporting informs, and their reach often fills the gaps left by the market.

But Republican lawmakers argue that federal dollars shouldn’t subsidize what they see as politically biased media. “If you want to watch left-wing propaganda,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, “turn on MSNBC.” He and others argue that in an age of digital media, public broadcasters can and should stand on their own financially.

What’s at stake:

According to NPR and PBS leadership, the cuts would disproportionately hit small, rural, and Tribal stations that rely most heavily on federal support. These are not elite coastal outlets but often the only accessible, ad-free source of news and information in vast media deserts. In Alaska, for instance, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted against the cuts, pointed to a local station’s emergency broadcast during a 7.3-magnitude earthquake as proof that “this stuff matters.”

More than two-thirds of Americans agree: a recent Harris Poll found that 66% support federal funding for public radio, including 58% of Republicans. That broad bipartisan support, however, has not held sway in Washington, where a loud minority, led by Trump, has called public media a “monstrosity” and warned GOP lawmakers they will lose his support if they fund it.

The deeper question:

This moment raises a profound question about the role of government in supporting a free and independent press—especially one that serves all Americans, regardless of income, geography, or ideology. Is public media a public good worth preserving with tax dollars? Or should its survival hinge on ratings and donations, like any other content provider?

As the House prepares its final vote, the future of American public broadcasting—and the communities that rely on it—hangs in the balance. This isn’t just a budget debate. It’s a referendum on whether we still believe some information is too important to be left to the marketplace alone. Go beyond the headlines…

Roughly 6 in 10 Americans oppose Trump’s megabill, CNN poll finds

Only 38 percent of Britons trusted America to act responsibly in the world, a 15 point drop from 2024.

Senate approves cuts to NPR, PBS and foreign aid programs

Federal workers tell their DOGE stories in new audio series

Is our mental health determined by where we live – or is it the other way round?

80% of US Counties Contain ‘Health Care Deserts’: Report

Ancient DNA shows genetic link between Egypt and Mesopotamia

Retired police detective creates app for family safety with fingerprinting and 3D face scans

Mexico’s Cutzamala System recovers to 56% capacity after historic rainfall

Salvadoran Lawyers Fight for Rights of Trump-Deported Migrants in Secretive Prison