July 16, 2025

If you’ve ever waited in line at the DMV and felt frustrated, imagine waiting years — sometimes decades— for a decision that determines whether you can stay in the only country you’ve ever known. Now imagine that line just got longer. That’s the reality for millions of migrants navigating the U.S. immigration court system, where a staggering backlog of 3.6 million cases is about to get worse.

In a move immigration advocates call counterproductive and deeply troubling, the Trump administration has just fired 17 immigration judges across 10 states — including California, Texas, and New York —according to the judges’ union. And not for misconduct or performance issues. They were fired without cause, during a probationary period, as the administration simultaneously ramps up efforts to detain and deport migrants faster than the system can realistically handle.

Why it matters:

The Department of Justice says little about the decision. But the timing is hard to ignore. The firings come just weeks after the passage of a federal spending bill that sends a massive $171 billion to immigration enforcement — ncluding $3.3 billion specifically for the courts. You’d expect that level of funding to expand judicial capacity. Instead, we’re seeing it shrink.

Courtrooms are already overwhelmed, with each judge handling up to 700 cases a year. Removing judges doesn’t speed things up—it slows them down. It creates bottlenecks. It increases the chances that decisions will be rushed, appealed, or simply fall through the cracks. And perhaps most critically, it risks undermining judicial independence in a system where lives are literally on the line.

What’s at stake:

Beyond the numbers, this move deepens fears about the politicization of the immigration court system. Unlike federal judges, immigration judges fall under the Department of Justice, not the judicial branch, making them vulnerable to political influence. As union president Matt Biggs put it, “Rather than speeding up immigration adjudication, the DOJ is wasting taxpayer dollars and decimating judicial independence.”

That independence matters, especially as ICE agents reportedly detain migrants outside courtrooms, even after government lawyers agree to dismiss their cases. It’s a climate where even showing up for your hearing—doing things by the book—can get you fast-tracked for removal.

The bottom line:

This isn’t about efficiency. It’s about control. And as this administration doubles down on immigration enforcement, the courts are becoming not a place for due process, but a choke point, where justice is delayed, and for many, ultimately denied. Go beyond the headlines…

