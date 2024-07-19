July 19, 2024

Whether you believe the MAGA party’s spin on the economy or the Democrats, the fact of the matter is that a lot of people, according to a new survey, feel like they’re barely getting by; We knew Putin was a nasty piece of creation but there was some comfort knowing that his aggressive efforts to overtake Ukraine were being thwarted. What we forgot was that Putin’s rise to power started in the espionage and assassination unit of Russia’s government, the KGB. In that area, Putin has been so successful that now NATO is formally recognizing it. Seems a little late; It was horrendous enough that the Trump administration separated migrant children from their parents when captured at the border but now we discover that the very agency put in charge of their welfare did heinous things to these innocent victims when their parents only wanted a better life for them in the US. Their punishment should fit their crime; Reports have been ‘circulating’ that the planet’s oceans is getting hotter. Hand-in-hand with that dire observation is another — much worse; and Researchers now say unequivocally that there is a cure for HIV. A small celebration in a world rife with calamities. Go beyond the headlines…

New survey finds over 1 in 3 workers feel like they’re barely getting by

NATO hits back against Putin’s worldwide campaign of assassination and sabotage

Largest housing provider for migrant children engaged in pervasive sexual abuse, US says

Jobless claims hit highest level since August 2023

Support for Political Violence Is on the Rise

Earth’s Water Is Rapidly Losing Oxygen, And The Danger Is Huge

German man likely cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers say

Communia platform bets social media can be good for you

Mexican government to hire 2,700 more Cuban doctors to fill public health jobs

Violence against women in Brazil reaches highest levels on record