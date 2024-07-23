July 23, 2024

With each Trump/Vance rally, MAGA’s main issue they think will win them the election is crystallizing — immigration. They’re conveniently sidestepping the larger issue of abortion that affects more women in this country than anything remotely related to immigration. Yet, immigrants, as history shows, are an easy target to vilify and blame for crime and job loss, regardless if they’re here legally or not. Thankfully, there are independent organizations that don’t deal in rhetoric but just the facts. According to Pew Research, the data shows specific insights into our immigrant population: who they are, where they’re from and why they’re here; It hasn’t gone unnoticed that as the West cut ties with Russia over their invasion of Ukraine, Putin has turned to his fellow authoritarians to strengthen its ‘posse.’ However, though Russia and China have hooked up together in the past, their new partnership is leaving observers ‘cold’ with dread; This Saturday marks an auspicious anniversary for NASA that defined its trajectory into space exploration; New York City is home to many notable landmarks, not to mention celebrity sightings. Yet, it’s also a foodie’s dream destination. There are literally thousands of restaurants in the Big Apple but where to start to find them, especially those hole-in-the-wall type places where the decor is meh but the food is instagram-worthy? Now, everyone can find those restaurants off the beaten path, along with the usual popular ones, in a new app that is your own personal concierge; and What has Brazil’s president so worried? Remarks by his neighbor Venezuelan President Maduro. Seems he’s threatening a January 6-type uprising if he doesn’t win his election, but it seems Maduro is threatening a bloodbath. Kind of sounds familiar. Go beyond the headlines…

What the data says about immigrants in the U.S.

Pentagon concerned at growing Arctic cooperation between China and Russia

Until 1968, presidential candidates were picked by party conventions – a process revived by Biden’s withdrawal from race

Some Americans Are Canceling Vacations to Pay Summer Utility Bills

A Navy pilot becomes the first woman aviator to kill an air-to-air contact in combat

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing

CDC eases requirements for dogs entering U.S.

New app helps find dining and nightlife spots in New York City

Brazilian leader Lula raises the alarm over Venezuela’s Maduro’s threat of “bloodbath” if he loses election

Researchers Unearth Mysterious Structure Beneath Maya Ball Court