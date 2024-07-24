July 24, 2024

A quick scan of today’s headlines reveals a common issue: stress! It seems we’re all struggling under its relentless pressure, facing a multitude of challenges that get our blood pressure boiling because of unbridled anger, frustration, fear and sweat! Yes, sweat as from the sun. Climate researchers say we’ve broken another heat record that surpasses all others in recorded history. When the heat is unbearable, it’s also bad news for our hearts; Which is bad news for those who find themselves at the ER. A survey of people needing healthcare are beginning to see affording healthcare as more of a luxury than a basic right or necessity; In this day and age of mistrust of federal agencies, it’s refreshing to see an actual tool, released by a federal agency, that helps us discover if our broadband provider isn’t scamming us by providing less coverage for higher costs; and Can’t afford today’s popular weight-loss drugs? Take heart! Nutritionists find that eating this one type of food may help many of us shed those pounds without spending the big bucks. Go beyond the headlines…

In U.S., Affording Healthcare More of a Struggle Since 2022

North Korea Trash Landing on South Korea Leader Yoon’s Office Raises Alarm

Joe Biden, Public Opinion and His Withdrawal From the 2024 Race

Study: Over two-thirds of Americans are stressed by everyday expenses – these are the most frustrating ones

Salt Lake City confirmed as host of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games – IOC

Sunday was Earth’s hottest day in all recorded history, climate agency says

The right fiber may help you lose weight

FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider’s broadband coverage

Transfemicide becomes a crime in a ‘watershed’ moment for Mexico City

Counter-drug strategies in Central America are worsening deforestation, threatening many species of birds