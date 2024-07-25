July 25, 2024

As with any new technology that isn’t easily understandable by the masses, critics will throw a variety of doom predictions until one sticks. The latest argument against the use of AI, after going from “it will take over the world,” to “take away our jobs” is now: it creates more work for humans, increasing burnout — say what?! As a longtime proponent of integrating new technologies into our daily lives, all I can say is if someone is experiencing burnout it’s because they haven’t yet mastered how to effectively use AI to their benefit. Chances are they’re resisting AI but have to use it because their bosses, recognizing the usefulness of it, is making them. On top of that, maybe they’re seeing the writing on the wall like how companies would bring in foreign workers to be trained by their home staff only to lose their jobs to those same foreign workers once they returned to their native countries. AI doesn’t have to be the adversary. All it takes is a changed mindset and the vision to see how working with AI is instilling an unique set of skills that are/will be in demand to not only do a job smarter and more efficiently but with less energy; Why is Russia sending more ships to Cuba. Strange that this consistent buildup is right before the November election; The CBO has said it again: Without undocumented immigrants, our economy will tank. Sadly, MAGA can’t understand that logic; A personal coach says we all have a “secret sauce” to achieve success. Here’s the guide; and Pro-Lifers aren’t taking any chance against a possible Democratic win in November. Several banded together and released a new app hoping to sway opinion on fetal personhood. Go beyond the headlines…

