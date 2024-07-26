July 26, 2024

There are 29 countries that have female leaders who serve either as Presidents or Prime Ministers. According to ChatGPT: “… The number of countries with female leaders has seen a gradual increase, reflecting progress in gender representation in political leadership, though women still hold a minority of such positions globally​.” One of our most staunchest “machismo” neighbors, Mexico, elected their first female president. So, Kamala Harris striving to accomplish what Hillary Clinton couldn’t seems ripe for the times. The vicious attacks already leveled against her by the Trump campaign only underscore the backwards direction of a party bent on turning the United States into an authoritarian country with a Puritan ideology. Even knowing that, it seems, in a new survey, that women doubt whether or not she can break the biggest glass ceiling of all but they’re going to help her try; Think of Japan and think of innovation. Innovation usually stems from young minds but it’s a country that’s less young every day; For botanists, it’s never too late to make amends; And a crazy thing is happening to Brazilian sharks. Go beyond the headlines…

Women aren’t certain Harris can beat Trump — but say they will vote for her anyway

Japan’s Dire Population Crisis Deepens

Project 2025’s Plan to Eliminate Public Schools Has Already Started

Sticker shock: How the supermarket has become a potent symbol of inflation in America

The states with the most expensive car insurance, mapped

Scientists figure out why there are so many colorful birds in the tropics and how these colors spread over time

Botanists Vote to Remove Racial Slur From Hundreds of Plant Species Names

Apple Maps launches on the web to challenge Google Maps

Why have Brazilian sharks tested positive for cocaine?

Police probe dino disappearance at Mexico City ‘Jurassic World’ exhibit