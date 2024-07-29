July 29, 2024

I’m going to make a bold observation: There may never have been a time in recent history when so many people are struggling with mental health challenges. From children increasingly suffering under the influence of irresponsible social media influencers or bullied by online predators to adults polarized by today’s politics and anxious about how to pay their bills. In fact, money is a big factor in mental health and researchers have identified 6 ways that, contrary to a recent study, it is NOT brining happiness; If Israel thought their retaliation would go unchecked, they just got more bad news — another country just vowed to protect Palestinians; Been invited to a political rally lately? Now, they’re as close as our computer screens; Expensive restaurants are still in business but only two groups of people can afford them; and Los Angeles thinks they may have solved their homelessness crisis. No, not talking about razing homeless encampments but it’s all about tech. The bigger question is how many of the homeless actually own anything techy? Go beyond the headlines…

New Survey Shows: Top 6 Ways That Money Is Hurting Your Mental Health

Turkey threatens to ‘enter’ Israel to protect Palestinians

Zoom is the new political rally

Gen X and Boomers are the only ones who can afford to eat at fancy restaurants anymore

Hospital-acquired infections are rising – here’s how to protect yourself in health care settings

Blood test has a 90 percent accuracy rate in determining whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer’s: Study

As the Great Salt Lake dries up, it’s also emitting millions of tons of CO2 heating up the planet

In Los Angeles — the epicenter of homelessness — a new app could revolutionize services

Both Venezuela strongman Nicolas Maduro and opposition claim election win, as US voices ‘serious concerns’

The gourmet chocolate store offering healing ice baths in Puerto Vallarta