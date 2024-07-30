July 30, 2024

Though most people, when asked, if they believe in climate change, their response is usually in the affirmative. No one has to be a scientist or climatologist to know thunderstorms are more intense, hail is now described as the size of DVDs, tornadoes now pop up in multiples and rival Hollywood special effects and hurricanes are accelerating in size and strength without following the traditional course of development. A new report finds it’s not just a US phenomena — and there’s a reason why. Global methane emissions are rising faster than at any other time in history. In fact, the study cited oil and gas extraction account for pollution to spike 10,000%! We know what needs to be done but we continuously elect politicians who don’t have the political will to do it because they either don’t want to be blamed for losing jobs or risk losing “extra” money in their coffers. However, it’s acceptable to them to risk lives and people’s properties in their quest to maintain the status quo; So, it actually had to take an Act of Congress to decide this about American flags. Really?; Mental health challenges are on the rise. Unfortunately, the vast majority who need treatment the most are being locked out from accessing it; It’s been found that elite runners live longer than most people — and scientists think they know why; To be real, the US government is sending mixed signals when it comes to using TikTok. One new reason TO USE IT for many people comes down to humming your favorite song; and Mexico must want to show the next administration they can be a partner when it comes to stemming the flow of migrants into the US via Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: Most Americans have suffered hardships caused by extreme weather in the past year

Global methane emissions rising at fastest rate in decades, scientists warn

American flags should be born in the USA now, too, Congress says

Record heat is set to drive the cost of fruits and vegetables higher

Charted: Cost hurdles to mental health care

Olympics: Elite Runners Live Years Longer Than Most People, But Why?

Brain Activity Study In Dying Patients Sparks Debate Among Near Death Experience (NDE) Experts

TikTok rolls out a new feature that lets you find songs by singing or humming them

Racist Hate Speech on Social Media Doubles in Costa Rica, Says UN Report

Mexico Increases Detentions of Undocumented Immigrants by 200%