July 31, 2024

Is the world getting closer to the proverbial tipping point? As defined by Oxford Languages, a tipping point is: “the point at which a series of small changes or incidents becomes significant enough to cause a larger, more important change.” Taking a worldview, the overnight surprise Israeli assassinations of the Hamas leader in Beirut and a political leader in Iran are pitching the region closer to a full-scale war. At home, aside from the political battle the opposing parties are waging against one another, the fallout from the disastrous overturn of Roe v. Wade continues to endanger real lives. Reports are surfacing that more women are trying abortions alone, without medical counsel. And the US job market is finally showing a reality many thought would never come. Taking into account just these three examples, it’s not hard to surmise that the world is indeed nearing a tipping point. The convergence of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, severe domestic political strife, and significant economic shifts signifies that we are on the brink of major, potentially transformative changes. The cumulative effect of these crises has the potential to cause substantial social, political, and economic upheavals on a global scale. The outcome depends on how we react to solve it; One of the major worries people have about AI is that its usage can manipulate people, dupe us into believing the actions of bad actors. Librarians have a strategy to combat that and they show us how to do the same; and Crime is a huge problem in Mexico. Outside analysts fault the outgoing administration of Manuel Lopez Obrador of ’embracing’ an approach that’s allowed cartels to thrive. How bad is it? The vast majority of businesses in the country report being affected by crime and in a surprise twist, several hundred Mexican citizens abandoned their homes and fled the rising crime in their town. The twist? They didn’t flee to the US. Go beyond the headlines…

Nearly 1 in 5 LGBTQ adults have never come out, Gallup survey finds

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh could bring full-scale war — and devastation to three countries

More American Women Are Trying Abortions Alone

U.S. job market shows slowed-down hiring

Verifying facts in the age of AI – librarians offer 5 strategies

Monarch butterflies need help, and research shows a little bit of milkweed goes a long way

Watch 100,000 Dominoes Topple to the Ground in a Dazzling Eight-Minute Display

Instagram Will Let You Make Custom AI Chatbots—Even Ones Based on Yourself

Survey: 6 in 10 companies in Mexico report being affected by crime

More than 500 Mexicans flee to Guatemala to escape cartel violence in Chiapas