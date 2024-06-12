June 12, 2024

Surveys are incredibly fickle. The results are predetermined by who is surveyed. The key is to actually equally survey people who fall on both sides of the spectrum of whatever the topic is. The best surveys are those topics that aren’t polarizing. There’s less chance of “hallucinations” happening with the results. For example, there are two different surveys featured among today’s headlines. One asks who is likely to win the presidential election and the other is who will turn out to vote in said election. Can you guess which survey results may be too close to call?; If you’re a chocolate addict, you might want to buy some extra and freeze for future indulgences. It seems there’s a worsening cocoa crisis and Ghana is warning the world; What do Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Whoopi Goldberg have in common with the Pope? All of them will get together for a special Vatican visit; Did you know we all might be suffering from “screen apnea”? Yup, and a CPAP machine won’t help this apnea; and If you really can’t tell when an avocado is ripe, there’s (yup) an app for that now! Go beyond the headlines…

Who Is Favored To Win The 2024 Presidential Election?

Ghana, second-largest cocoa producer, to delay deliveries as supply crisis worsens

America Could See Surge in People Not Voting

World Bank boosts forecast: Strength of US economy will support global growth of 2.6% this year

Pope to headline audience with top U.S. comedians

Screen apnea: What happens to our breath when we type, tap, scroll

Third Form of Life Makes Energy in ‘Remarkable’ Ways, Scientists Discover

AI Avocado Ripeness App

Archaeologists reveal findings at 26 ancient Maya burials found in Campeche

Rare birds at risk as narco-gangs move into Central American forests to evade capture – report