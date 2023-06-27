June 27, 2023

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the GOP has endangered women’s lives across the country by passing restrictive reproductive laws, it seems they’re not done yet. Word is House Republicans – yes, the same people wasting taxpayers’ money pursuing nonsense investigations into the Biden White House and Biden’s family strictly for retaliatory pleasure, are working on creating new restrictions on abortion access. This is clearly a political party drunk on their own power and don’t care that the day of reckoning for their misguided politics will be their downfall; Student loan payments are set to restart. Check out links to all the info needed to get started; One professor created a study about company board diversity and found something any person of color knows well; and Archeologists make a stunning discovery hidden in the jungle for more than 1,000 years. Go beyond the headlines…

