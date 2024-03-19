March 19, 2024

Is it just me or do (national) political campaigns signal the start of an ‘unspoken’ sanctioning of rude behavior, yelling, lying and intimidating others? Of course, all done either in the name of a candidate or political party. Unfortunately, we know this kind of behavior doesn’t just stay at the rallies or street marches. They’ve extended into the workplace as well. A new survey reveals just how “uncivil” workplaces may be getting; New reporting shows that, contrary to popular perspective, voting access has actually taken a direction since 2000; We’ve all heard that realtors can no longer charge huge commissions now, but is that entirely true? Check out how the real estate settlement is changing not only home buying but selling; The planet is a huge round mass of movement both above and underground. It’s understanding the movement above ground, namely the changing climate, that is rightfully capturing the world’s attention. But how do we keep up with the changing climate in the four corners of the world with new tool called Climate Pulse; and Imagine hiking through the Florida marsh, though why would you, and suddenly discover piled high in front of you a HUGE mound of pythons! Go beyond the headlines…

Why are workplaces getting so uncivil lately? New survey has some answers

Famine is imminent in Gaza, report says

New data shows it’s gotten easier to vote in the U.S. since 2000

How the big real estate settlement will change homebuying and selling

What is the ‘great replacement theory’? A scholar of race relations explains

500-pound mound of pythons found in Florida marsh

Climate Pulse, C3S’s new tool to monitor the state of our climate at a glance

Introducing Didthis: A New App For Hobbyists

Updated census shows nearly 100,000 missing persons in Mexico

At least a dozen dead as gang violence spills into wealthy areas of Haiti capital