March 25, 2024

From time immortal, dog owners, mommy and daddy to their fur baby, have boasted on their canine’s intelligence. Now, new research actually validates those claims and being smart doesn’t begin to describe it; Every week, there’s news of another major international city running low on water. One South African city is joining the ranks even when they have water; Which are the most polluted cities in the country?; Buying a home is harder these days. The increased interest rate, the shortage of inventory — and the climate. Data shows that 45% of homes in the US are in danger of “environmental threats.” Real estate companies are doing their part to help buyers understand the exact risks from Mother Nature by listing information never revealed before; From a new type of scars seen on orcas, marine biologists fear a new kind of shark population is emerging; There’s no debate that the GOP and conservatives are crucifying LGBTQ+ families across the country. What happens when these families have the misfortune of residing in a “Red State”? There’s an app that can help them leave; and It’s rather ironic that Mexico’s labor has always made their way north to work on US farms, leaving Mexico’s own farms short of labor. It’s gotten worse for Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

Dogs can understand the meaning of nouns, new research finds

Taps running dry have become part of daily life in South Africa’s biggest city

Air Quality Data Reveals Most Polluted Major US Cities in 2023

Pawn shops know something about the US economy that Biden doesn’t: Times are still tough

Why real estate websites are adding climate change data to home listings

Orcas covered in scars left by ‘cookiecutter sharks’ may be new population, study says

Climate change is shifting the zones where plants grow – here’s what that could mean for your garden

How the InReach App Is Helping LGBTQ+ Families Flee Red States

As its workers stream to the U.S., Mexico runs short of farmhands

The ‘Taylor Swift effect’ aims to provide water during Brazil’s life-threatening heat waves