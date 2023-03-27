March 27, 2023

The prior president held a typical political rally over the weekend. Typical in that it was filled with complaints, threats, retribution, name-calling and mischaracterizations. Yet, as much as this former president wants to be seen as a victim, the majority of Americans don’t see it that way, according to a new survey; Putin made one of his most dangerous threats yet – and the world is responding; Scientists noticed something unusual and alarming in pictures of the sun; and Mexico’s president’s true intentions for his country have always been pretty transparent but now it’s worrying US officials. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden and Trudeau’s immigration deal makes it easier for both countries to turn away asylum seekers

How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus

Don’t call them ‘witch hunts.’ Most Americans say investigations into Trump are fair

Black, Hispanic investors struggle with faith in crypto

6 Army bases named after Confederate leaders get dates for new names

There’s a Massive ‘Hole’ in the Sun the Size of 20 Earths Right Now

Don’t Sit With Your Legs Crossed. An Anatomy Expert Explains Why.

App helps growers set up, plant, and harvest over 17 different fruits, vegetables, and herbs

US authorities say Mexican takeover of US-owned business could have “chilling effect” on future U.S. investment in Mexico

Haiti faces ‘hunger emergency’ amid escalating gang violence and surging inflation