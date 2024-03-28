March 28, 2024

This year’s presidential election isn’t about one man or even one party. It’s about the future of our democracy. Both candidates, spinning it from their viewpoint, say the same. We should believe it. Each has their own vision for the future of the country and to say they are polar opposites is an understatement. However, while the election may be all about our democracy, a new poll reveals that people already have strong feelings about the state of our democracy; There is a retirement crisis on the horizon and one financial expert says there are 3 things we can do to solve it — before it’s too late; Researchers discovered a cure for HIV?; Did you know that coral reefs ‘sing’ when this happens in the night sky?; and A ‘cauldron’ of two million people are expected to gather in Mexico City for a very flighty festival. Go beyond the headlines…

Is democracy working in the US? It’s a toss-up, Quinnipiac poll shows

32,552 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Child care benefits for workers effectively pay for themselves, new study finds

3 things America can do to solve its retirement crisis, according to BlackRock chief Larry Fink

Older Americans Now Have Twice As Many STIs as a Decade Ago

New trial hints at a possible HIV cure approach: Wake up latent virus hiding in the body, then kill it

Sounds emanating from coral reefs found to change as the moon rises and sets

LinkedIn is experimenting with a TikTok-like video feed in its app

2 million expected to swoop to Mexico City for bat-themed festival

Deforestation Hits Brazil Nut Collectors In Bolivia