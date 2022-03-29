March 29, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has all the earmarks of a future Hollywood production: an underdog leader transformed into a widely respected defender, of not just his country, but democracy; a villain blinded by his own selfish ambitions who imperils his country with global condemnation; the mass migration of men, women and children fleeing invading forces; the bombing destruction of cultural venues and non-military targets; a mismatched showdown of forces with the smaller country successful in driving back its invaders; emerging stories of everyday people showing resilience and a fighting spirit to protect their country — and the atrocious war crimes perpetuated by Russian soldiers. At the end of the day, it’s easy to romanticize this war and see it through the lens of a David and Goliath story but it’s more than that. It’s a real war. War crimes have been committed and one young Ukrainian mother shares just how brutally costly the war is for her family; No debate that Putin’s war is based on hate and greed. But there’s one online hate group fueling it; Do we need a study to show there aren’t enough Latinos in college sports?; and Archeologists make headway in discovering who built “the oldest sun observatory in the Americas.” Go beyond the headlines…

