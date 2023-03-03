March 3, 2023

Is the Supreme Court on the road to redemption?; North Korea is an uncertain adversary and the news of the latest joint exercise between the US and S. Korea is only fueling that uncertainty; Think women have reached parity with male coworkers? Think again; So, how is ChatGPT going to change the world as we know it?; It’s an exciting time to be an archeologist – from Egypt to Easter Island; and Who’s killing Mexican journalists? Go beyond the headlines…

The Supreme Court signals that a terrifying attack on voting rights will vanish — for now

US, South Korea announce largest field exercises in 5 years

Suicide attempts highlight mental health concerns in immigrant detention

Gender pay gap barely budged in past two decades

Three AI experts on how access to ChatGPT-style tech is about to change our world

A scan discovers a sealed, 30-foot-long hallway inside a Giza pyramid

Dried Lake Reveals New Statue on Easter Island

Smart insoles prevent workplace accidents

Who’s killing Mexico’s journalists?

‘Warfare is encroaching’: aid groups consider abandoning Haiti as gang violence grows