March 4, 2022

This may be the longest weekend for Ukrainians — and the rest of the world. With Putin’s attack on one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, his continuing bombardment of non-military sites and his sole focus on rebuilding the Soviet Empire, it may be decision time for NATO, the EU and the White House. Do we switch from a defensive mindset to an offense strategy? More Eastern European NATO member countries are coming to that realization. How long will it take for the rest of U.S.?; It’s bad enough that Putin has driven over a million Ukraines from their country but now Russians want out from under Putin; Pundits point out an emerging trend in Texas politics and it’s good for Latinas, not so for Dems; The US just made a surprise announcement about Cuba; Amid all the carnage happening in the world, the UN is sounding an additional alarm that is literally on the ‘shores’ of the US; and We all need some levity. Now, there’s an app that makes it easy to add ‘character’ to our photos. Go beyond the headlines and PRAY for Ukrainians and us …

After call with Putin, France’s Macron warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ with Russia

Fear of martial law sparks Russian exodus

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians can stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation

Hispanic women emerge as big winners in Texas GOP primary

US to increase embassy staffing in Cuba for restoration of visa processing: report

Political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz becomes first Latino to win prestigious prize

UN report paints dire picture of the Gulf of Mexico’s future

New app quickly and easily adds emojis to a photo

Forest enterprise in Mexico attempts to present opportunities for Indigenous communities

Eight Mummified Children Found in Peru May Have Been Sacrificed in an Ancient Funeral Ritual