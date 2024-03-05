March 5, 2024

As Spring approaches, the onslaught of natural disasters is accelerating: Snowmageddon on the West Coast, wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, ‘winter tornadoes’ hitting the Midwest, the list goes on and as we approach summer will grow in frequency and intensity. In 2023, researchers analyzed who was being displaced by natural disasters and it reveals how staggering the numbers are becoming and their chances of recovery; The Biden admin is making good on one promise that will hit millions of Americans’ wallets; The 2024 solar eclipse is coming to a state near many of us, if not literally overhead. Check out the guide to discover where prime viewing can be had; Dating apps remain popular but in one South American country, the app is used to lure women to their deaths. One dating app maker is helping to put a stop to it; and Brazil is in a new state of emergency and it doesn’t have anything to do with politics. Go beyond the headlines…

Exclusive: Public trust in AI is sinking across the board

By the numbers: How conflict in the Red Sea disrupts global trade

Estimated 2.5 million people displaced by tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters in 2023 tell a story of recovery in America and who is vulnerable

Credit Card Fees Slashed For Millions of Americans

Trillions of gallons leak from aging drinking water systems, further stressing shrinking US cities

Hidden ‘star’ sand dune mystery solved by ancient find

The 2024 solar eclipse is coming. Here’s your ultimate guide to it

After dating app murders spike in Colombia, Match Group offers to help the police

1,500-year-old burial with stacked bones discovered during sewer system dig in Mexico

With a million cases of dengue so far this year, Brazil is in a state of emergency