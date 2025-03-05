March 5, 2025

After a long career in news journalism, you understand that everything in journalism is subjective, except the facts. Headlines, narratives and focus can all be manipulated to sway a reader/listener’s attention/opinion. We witness that on a daily basis between what conservative news outlets say vs. democratic-leaning outlets. The latest example is Newsweek’s report on the CBS News/YouGov poll headlined: “Donald Trump’s Congress Speech Was a Huge Hit With Americans.” For starters, the headline is misleading. The immediate implication is that every American was overjoyed to hear Trump’s rambling diatribe. Drilling deeper, the argument will always be made, by whatever the news outlet that likes to clump Americans as a homogenous group, that, of course, it doesn’t mean ALL Americans. Yet, the damage is done before the first sentence is read. What’s not revealed immediately is that the poll was overrepresented by a specific demographic. Any poll targeting a particular group, such as registered Republicans or attendees of a Trump rally, common sense tells us the approval ratings would likely be higher than those of the general population. Presenting these results without clarifying the surveyed demographic in the headline can give readers an inflated perception of overall support. Accurate interpretation requires transparency about who was surveyed to understand the context of the approval ratings. Trump supporters make the results inherently biased in his favor. Further, the survey only included people who chose to watch Trump’s speech, which already skews the sample toward those who are more likely to support him. In fact, the poll’s own data shows that 51% of respondents were Republicans, 27% were independents (who may lean conservative), and only 20% were Democrats. This is not a representative sample of the American public, yet the headline suggests broad national approval rather than approval among a self-selecting audience predisposed to view Trump favorably.

This kind of misleading framing is a classic example of how media outlets—intentionally or not—can shape public perception. Most readers will not dig into the details of the survey methodology, leaving them with the impression that a vast majority of Americans embraced Trump’s speech when, in reality, the poll simply reflects the opinions of a Trump-leaning audience. A more honest headline would have been: “Majority of Trump’s Viewers Approved of His Speech, Poll Finds.” But honesty in framing doesn’t always drive clicks, and in an era where narratives are carefully crafted to fit partisan agendas, misleading headlines like this only deepen public distrust in the media, and that’s why we must: Go beyond the headlines…

Donald Trump’s Congress Speech Was a Huge Hit With (Surveyed) Americans

Arab leaders endorse Egyptian counterproposal to Trump’s Gaza plan

Trump is the kinglike president many feared when arguing over the US Constitution in 1789 – and his address to Congress showed

Here’s how Trump’s tariffs could cost you and your wallet

High maternity costs hit Black and Hispanic patients hardest: study

Scrolling Through Social Media Has a Unique Effect on Your Body

What does daylight saving time do to your body?

A new version of Monopoly replaces cash and math with a mobile app

How Vulnerable Is Mexico’s Economy To Trump’s Tariff Threats?

‘It’s morphin’ time!’ Police disguised as Power Rangers patrol Carnival in São Paulo