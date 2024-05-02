May 2, 2024

The economy is buzzing along and there’s no sign that mortgage rates nor inflation will be retreating anytime soon. This kind of environment is making it harder to buy homes and making a lot of people feel the economy is worse than ever. However, they say the job market is strong. It seems to be — for anyone not in tech or has a salaried, white-collar position. The mass of layoffs rippling across the country on a weekly basis – just this week Tesla and Peloton announced sizable job cuts – is hitting much closer to home, putting the so-called ‘American Dream’ out of the minds of many people. So, a map showing where it’s cheaper to rent than buy a house is a little depressing; Scientists just deciphered an ancient papyrus scroll and uncovered one of the most enduring secrets of archeology; The Army is recruiting for the scariest type of warfare; and now that the South makes it impossible for women to find reproductive health services, this one country is filling the gap. Go beyond the headlines…

Gen Z-ers spend the longest time in the shower, new poll reveals. Here’s what experts say about our washing habits.

Soccer star’s murder highlights South Africa’s crime problem as election nears

Faceless people, invisible hands: New Army video aims to lure recruits for psychological operations

Why the job market has stayed so hot for so long

Real Estate Map Shows Where It’s Cheaper to Rent Than Buy

This Newly Deciphered Papyrus Scroll Reveals the Location of Plato’s Grave

Scientists reveal the face of a Neanderthal who lived 75,000 years ago

Anthropic Wants to Put Its Claude AI Wherever You Are With New App

Mexico emerges as a destination for Americans seeking reproductive health services – not for the first time

Colombia to cut diplomatic ties with Israel