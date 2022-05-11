May 11, 2022

The small country of Lithuania did something that makes it stand above its bigger allies; Dems may not be able to change the course of the Supreme Court’s intention on abortion but they’re planning on doing something; Gaps between Anglo-led businesses and those of people of color remain wide, but a new registry aims to make a difference for Latino startups; Congress is about to get really serious about UFOs; and Mental health awareness is gaining deserved attention. A new app aims to help people become more aware of their own feelings. Go beyond the headlines…

Lithuania becomes first to designate Russia as terrorist state

Ukrainian Troops Appear To Have Fought All The Way To The Russian Border

Democrats’ bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

How low-income people pay the steepest price when inflation hits

New registry aims to fund Latino startups, make them visible to investors

‘One of the greatest mysteries of our time’: Congress to hold UFO hearing next week

Scientists create tattoo-like sensors that reveal blood oxygen levels

Mood, a New Mobile App That Lets Users Track How They Feel, With One Tap a Day

Report Says Drop in Vaccines Exposes Latin American Kids to Disease

El Salvador is one of five countries in Latin America that has a total ban on abortion