May 10, 2022

Some military analysts think Putin is slowly realizing he’s in an unwinnable war of his making. If only that were true. Otherwise, he would’ve stopped racking up war crimes and imperiling the world’s food supply; A new poll suggests that the GOP and their constituents have an illogical fear of immigrants, stoked by one particular Fox News pundit; So, QAnon followers are on a quest to save migrant children?; The first space hotel is slated to open in 2025; and Overturning Roe v Wade may impact an unlikely sector aimed to help women get pregnant. Go beyond the headlines…

Ukrainians are being sent to Russian camps against their will, Pentagon says

Missiles hit Odesa as Zelenskyy warns of threat to global food supply

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

An overlooked driver of the racial wealth gap

QAnon Followers Intercept Migrant Kids at Border Amid Trafficking Worries

Newly discovered lake may hold secret to Antarctic ice sheet’s rise and fall

Space Hotel Slated to Welcome Earthlings in 2025

Roe v Wade: Are period-tracking apps still safe to use in the US?

3 journalists have been killed over 3 days in Mexico

El Salvador jails woman for 30 years for homicide after obstetric emergency – group



