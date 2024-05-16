May 16, 2024

A common complaint these days is that many of us feel the country is going backwards. Not because of inflation or the economy but because of recent Supreme Court rulings, GOP-led states passing laws and policies that are diminishing, if not outright erasing, the rights of women, the LGBTQ and people of color. Case in point: there’s always been a gender pay gap but it was narrowing. However, today that’s no longer the case. In face, the gap has doubled. Why?; China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin are deepening their alliance. Will it force the US and the EU to finally take a united stand to combat their goals?; Why are tornadoes getting so much nastier? There’s a reason for it; Scientists discovered a new animal — 3,000 feet below the ocean surface; and Russia isn’t the only one looking to partner with China. One South American country appears ready to follow suit, and that’s very bad news for the US and tech. Go beyond the headlines…

Inequality Doubles In Gender Pay Gap For Women, New Survey Shows

Xi and Putin condemn U.S., pledge closer ties as Russia advances in Ukraine

Report: Texas tops nation in food insecurity

Latest inflation figures are good news – even if they give a lot of people heartburn

Groups that register voters are feeling besieged by new state laws

Something weird is happening with tornadoes

New Animal Discovered 3,000 Feet Below Ocean Surface: Study

Bolivia Eyes China Partnership for Lithium Industry Development