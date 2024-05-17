May 17, 2024

Whether it can be explained by Newton’s third law: For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction, or basic parenting psychology: Tell a child not to do something and they’ll end up doing it, human nature reacts to restrictions with the opposite intended reaction. For example, the intention of state GOP legislatures to ban abortion is to eradicate the act. However, all these bans don’t take into account the basic human reaction to resist and fight against control, which can lead to the opposite of what ultra conservatives want — an increase in abortions, as a new survey finds; Now, we have both Xi and Putin threatening the world with nuclear war; The legal fight to end segregation in schools was a win for families of color. Today, research shows a very different classroom make-up; Wouldn’t it be amazing to indulge in as many margaritas as you want and not worry about feeling tipsy or outright drunk? That reality is closer than we know; and While all the doomsayers preach fear and avoidance of AI breakthroughs, good uses are emerging — like how it could help prevent suicides. Go beyond the headlines…

New Survey Finds Abortions Increased Slightly in 2023, Despite Widespread Bans

Putin, Xi Issue One-Sentence Warning on Nuclear War

Latino students are the most segregated they’ve been since 1968

2024 will be ‘toughest’ labor market ‘in our lifetime’: Report

Consumer advocates find colorful way to educate used-car buyers

New gel could make drinking alcohol less harmful

Google Releases A.I. That Can Predict How the Human Body’s Molecules Behave, Boosting Drug Discovery Research

AI Speech Analysis Shows Promise in Preventing Potential Suicides

The facts on US citizen deaths in Mexico

Brazil picked by FIFA to get soccer’s 2027 Women’s World Cup, a first for South America