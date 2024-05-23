May 23, 2024

Layoffs are accelerating. While some prices are coming down, others are staying stubbornly high. Rents are still increasing. The costs that impact Americans most can usually be traced back to one source: corporate greed. While polls show people blame Biden for inflation, they also show people getting smarter about really who’s to blame and they’re getting angrier. Many are demanding action; Is China getting nervous about how Taiwan is the darling of the global tech trade? It appears so; The majority of voters believe the US is in a recession. Why? People life is harder than what it used to be and Biden’s opponents want everyone to blame the current party in power because they think it will help their chances to win back the White House; We’ve all heard to put ice on an injury. Now, researchers say that may have been the wrong advice; Swimming season is underway in warmer weather states, and so is the chance of drowning with drowning deaths on the rise; and What better way to reach the next generation with info on which skills they’ll need for the future than through an app. Go beyond the headlines…

