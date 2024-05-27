May 27, 2024

On this Memorial Day, we honor our veterans. Contrary to what Trump has gone on record (disgustingly) saying, that veterans who die on the battlefield are “losers” and “suckers,” we know better. We understand that all those whose job it is to fight in the name of the United States are not losers, but are undertaking a bigger risk than any of us to do their jobs. If they should die while performing those duties then they earned the right to be remembered and honored. It’s the ultimate example of loyalty and patriotism. You would think that someone who routinely demands utmost loyalty from others would understand; Yet, those soldiers who do return from combat duty, too often return carrying the horrors they’ve seen and had to do to defend themselves and fulfill their duties. For too many, those living nightmares continue to haunt them long after they’ve returned home, until the line is blurred between the present and the past. Many seek help but too many don’t. Suicide rates are disproportionately high among veterans but their unique mental challenges get lumped with other mental or substance abuse conditions that may develop as a result. A new initiative kickstarts this Memorial Day to help prevent suicides among veterans, which is considered the “Greatest Challenge”; Have you noticed women’s pro sports teams aren’t just gaining popularity but surging across the country?; and Can’t start a new week without asking Louisiana legislators: “What the hell? Seriously, you’re passing laws to classify abortion pills the same as controlled, dangerous substances?” It’s a sad time for women in Louisiana — and only a matter of time for all women in the United States. Please: Go beyond the headlines…

Americans feel physical health is cared for better than mental health, according to survey

Papua New Guinea landslide buried more than 2,000 people, government says

Solving the ‘Greatest Challenge’ to Preventing Veteran Suicides Commemorates this Memorial Day

Housing costs continue to burden American families: NAHB

Women’s pro sports teams surge across the U.S.

Louisiana set to reclassify abortion pills as controlled, dangerous substances − here’s what that means

NASA launches ground-breaking climate change satellite

New app helps parents find community and shop

A woman could be Mexico’s next leader. Millions of others continue in shadows as domestic workers

Indigenous leaders are being murdered in Peru’s Amazon