May 30, 2024

The campaign that started criminalizing possession of even the tiniest amounts of drugs, "Just Say No," did more damage to minority communities than helped them. Meant to discourage usage of drugs, the campaign ended up meting out disproportionate prison sentences for many drug users or impoverished people wanting to make lots of money fast by selling a few grams. Those times look so innocent compared to how the illegal drug trade operates today in our country. Law enforcement reveals that cartels and gangs control drug distribution, and they're mixing street drugs with a potent ingredient causing mass overdoses. It's clear that it's time for a new kind of drug campaign that educates, rehabilitates and offers job training to those peddling the drugs for the cartels and targets the gangs with the most severe type of punishment to deter them from preying on others to build their fortunes; Economists have noted that more people over 65 have retired and it's thanks to them that our economy is doing so well. A Quick Look at their 401k shows why; Scientists just made a groundbreaking discovery about ancient Egyptians which shows that History channel show "Ancient Aliens" may not be so farfetched in its theories; and Weight-loss drugs are great for losing weight, if you can find them. A new app wants to help people do exactly that.

U.S. workers are less satisfied with nearly every aspect of their jobs than they were a year ago, survey finds

Israel seizes Gaza’s entire border with Egypt, presses with raids into Rafah

Florida sticks by social studies standard teaching ‘benefit’ of slavery

Americans Reach $1 Million Retirement Record

Gangs mix another potent sedative into U.S. street drugs causing ‘mass overdoses’

Groundbreaking Research Shows Ancient Egyptians Were Conducting Cancer Surgery Over 4,000 Years Ago

Scientists Discover Key Food Nutrients Linked to Slower Brain Aging

New tracker aims to help patients find weight-loss drugs amid shortages

World’s largest digital camera completes trip from Stanford lab to Chile observatory

Biden administration eases restrictions on Cuban small enterprise