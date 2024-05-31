May 31, 2024

It’s an understatement to say Trump’s conviction, on May 30, 2024, plucked a chord in the national, and global, psyche. His supporters behaved as expected: denounced the verdict, the justice system and vilified the judge, jury and prosecutors. The other side, not so much — of anything. Why? Because regardless of the convictions — 34 in total — the realization of how low this man has dragged down our collective reputation, disgraced our Founding Father’s vision of the citizens who would be honored by their election to the presidency to sustain their hard-fought legacy and his continued threat/promise to win the White House, disgusts and disheartens the rest of us who had hoped Trump was history after his chaotic, embarrassing and selfish actions during his own presidency. Come November will be the only chance to vote this man out of the public eye and do our part to uphold our Founding Father’s legacy because too many members of Congress have forgotten their oath to serve US and have become possessed with the quest for greed, influence, power and wealth. That is not a good combination for any democracy; Conservatives can’t say enough bad things about immigrants being admitted to the country but one article points out the reality of giving migrants the opportunity they all aspire to achieve; and A new app wants to help families continue their own legacies. Go beyond the headlines…

