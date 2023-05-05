May 5, 2023

It’s no surprise that a new study found immigrants disproportionately comprise the share of uninsured people in the country. Those intent on driving out immigrants are probably delighted with that revelation. However, the broader picture reveals that if a sizable portion of our population is without medical care, then, as a whole, we are a less healthy country and a cesspool of easy transmission of disease. It isn’t just the right thing to do to make sure everyone is eligible for health insurance but an economic necessity; UK’s Charles is finally realizing the one ambition he’s been groomed for over the past 74 years on May 6, 2023. Amid the soap opera dramatics, the centuries-old pageantry, rituals and traditions, the coronation is still a historical event. Yet, those of us on this side of the pond may not fully grasp everything going on, so check out this handy guide on what it all means; We know the economy is on a downward spiral but a new study shows just how bad it is for banks. Why should we care? Unless you keep your money under your mattress, you have it in a bank. Need more be said?; Astronomers have some bad news for believers/casual believers of astrological signs. We may have it wrong. Go beyond the headlines…

Immigrants make up disproportionate share of uninsured people in U.S.

Everything to know about King Charles III’s coronation

Poor test scores reveal shortcomings in students’ understanding of history and civics

Young men at highest risk of schizophrenia linked with cannabis use disorder

US banking crisis: Close to 190 banks could collapse, according to study

Think you’re a Taurus? Earth’s wobble sees things differently

Sensor turns almost anything into a touch screen

New App Can Detect Dementia in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mexican brand counterfeiting reaches new heights: Coca-Cola

Once a Year, People in a Peruvian Town Settle Conflict By Fighting