November 18, 2024

There’s always a group that feels society is stacked against them. Yet, a new survey reveals that women have a more legit complaint than most. Forget the restrictive abortion laws aimed squarely at women but the survey found, like we didn’t already know, that women are more negatively impacted by social media than men. The findings highlight the growing mental health concerns as platforms amplify unrealistic standards and online harassment; Meanwhile, Russia has delivered its most potent attack on Ukraine in months, devastating civilian areas and infrastructure, and intensifying fears of a prolonged conflict; Economists are increasingly alarmed after Trump’s win, fearing his policies may prevent the U.S. economy from achieving a soft landing amid existing challenges, creating uncertainty for businesses and households; Adding to global unease, ancient traditions face upheaval as faith in organized religion wanes; in Chile, the Temple of Satan is gaining popularity, reflecting broader societal shifts in belief systems; On a brighter note, scientists have achieved a breakthrough towards tackling plastic pollution and its environmental toll. Go beyond the headlines…

