November 19, 2024

If there’s one campaign promise the world knows the president-elect will fulfill, it’s immigration enforcement. The sad fact that there are members of the incoming administration who actually appeared at MAGA rallies screaming “America is for Americans,” a.k.a. white people who look like this administration, is a clear sign of the intolerance, racism and short-sightedness about to be unleashed in this country. According to the exit polling, if we’re to believe it, Trump won because of “pocket-book” issues. The price of groceries, gas, etc. we’re told are what fueled his win — and the perceived threat, promoted by him and his campaign, that undocumented immigrants pose to the average American in the labor force and crime. However, given the fact that the really essential work done in this country is performed primarily by undocumented immigrants, the enforcement-heavy immigration policies of the incoming administration will create a ripple effect of economic disruption. Industries such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality, which heavily rely on undocumented workers, may face labor shortages that drive up costs and slow productivity. Moreover, the narrative that undocumented immigrants are a threat to jobs and public safety ignores extensive data showing their contributions to the economy and low rates of criminal activity compared to native-born citizens. The focus on punitive immigration measures risks not only damaging these sectors but also deepening societal divisions by scapegoating a vulnerable population. If the administration pursues mass deportations and harsh enforcement, the consequences will likely extend beyond the undocumented community, affecting everyone who depends on the services and goods made possible by their labor. This approach highlights the dangerous gap between campaign rhetoric and the complex realities of immigration’s role in American life. Go beyond the headlines…

