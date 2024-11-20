November 20, 2024

If the Harris campaign for president taught us anything, it’s the fact that many U.S. men — of all ethnicities — feel threatened by strong females in leadership positions. Research and polling consistently show that gender bias plays a significant role in how women, particularly those in high-profile political roles, are perceived. A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center found that while women are often seen as more compassionate and honest, they are also perceived as less competent and authoritative than their male counterparts in leadership positions. This bias is particularly evident when women defy traditional gender roles by seeking power, as Harris did in her campaign. A report from the Center for American Women and Politics also highlights how women in political offices, especially women of color, face higher levels of scrutiny and harsher criticism than men, with attacks often focusing on their demeanor or perceived aggressiveness. As Harris continues to break barriers as a woman of color in a prominent leadership role, these biases and challenges are only becoming more apparent, fueling a wider societal conversation about gender, power, and leadership in the U.S. but women are not waiting for any man’s approval. We are already making strides for the future, such as, earning more college degrees than men; The turn in US politics has the world worried but none more so than the Nordic countries. They are preparing their citizens for something they never thought would again be a possibility. Go beyond the headlines…

