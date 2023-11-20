November 20, 2023

Thanksgiving tradition dictates that we all gather at a loved one’s home, usually an older family member. Someone who probably bought their home either when they were young or traded up — when that was the thing to do. Yet, today’s economy, according to a new analysis, it’s not only harder for younger people to afford homes but the majority of buyers are getting older; All eyes may be fixed on Israel but Europe still sees Russia a serious threat; Heard of the Latino-centric film “Blue Beetle”? If not, you’re not alone. Though it ranked pretty high on movie review sites too few people saw it at the theatre. But everyone deserves second chances so this Thanksgiving tune into MAX and enjoy a new kind of superhero; This headline: “World’s richest 1% emit as much carbon as bottom two-thirds.” Enough said!; New app helps kids distinguish disinformation from truth in online content; and New South American sensation uses TikTok, K-pop and the indigenous Quechua language to celebrate his Andean roots. Go beyond the headlines…

America’s homebuyers are getting older

NATO in ‘Race Against Time’ to Prepare for Russia War: Report

3 major ways climate change affects life in the U.S.

Wages are rising. Jobs are plentiful. Nobody’s happy.

‘Blue Beetle’ movie fans loved its Latino superhero — and they’re rooting for its streaming success

World’s richest 1% emit as much carbon as bottom two-thirds: report

‘Lost City’ Deep in The Ocean Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen Before on Earth

New app promotes media literacy for school children

Who is Javier Milei? Argentina’s new far-right president ‘El Loco’ takes the stage

Through K-pop and Quechua, singer Lenin Tamayo celebrates his Andean roots