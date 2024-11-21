November 21, 2024

According to news reports, over 45,000 men, women and children in Gaza and Lebanon have been killed under Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s direction. His vengeance killing has reached a tipping point with everyone from the Pope to the International Criminal Court, who just released an arrest warrant for him, his former defense chief and a Hamas leader, calling for accountability and an end to the cycle of violence. Human rights organizations are urging immediate investigations into war crimes allegations, while global protests demand justice for the victims. The arrest warrant signals a growing international consensus that unchecked military aggression must face legal and moral scrutiny; Since her devastating loss, Vice-President Harris has been keeping a low profile licking her wounds and reflecting on her political future. A new poll among Dems may provide the clarity she needs; While people may still be whining about high costs, Thanksgiving groceries may not fall into that category; Anecdotal reports says that many people are opting to skip family Thanksgiving meals if it means sitting at the table with Trump-voting parents, siblings or extended family. Mental health experts provide advice on how to stay engaged without the drama; and China continues to make moves on our closest neighbor — and it doesn’t bode well. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll finds most Dems want Harris for next presidential nominee

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant

Most of the country shifted right in the 2024 presidential election

Thanksgiving Dinner Costs Are Down Again

Young families are leaving many large US cities − here’s why that matters

Political stress: Can you stay engaged without sacrificing your mental health?

Historians Thought This Was a Medieval Site Linked to King Arthur. It Turned Out to Be a Mysterious Monument Built 4,000 Years Earlier

Bluesky’s Biggest Accounts: Top 10 Most-Followed Users on the App

How much has China actually invested in Mexico?

Nicaragua Faces Backlash Over Ortega’s Constitutional Changes