October 18, 2023

The world may be a scary place these days but another kind of scary is fast approaching — Halloween! Store shelves are emptying quickly of the staple handed out to trick-or-treaters. (Note: If you really want to be scared wait till you see this year’s prices on those treats!) Used to be chocolate reigned supreme as the all-time favorite but a new analysis reveals our tastes are changing; It used to be expected that young drivers would get into a fatal accident but times are changing and a new study shows technology and education work in preventing deaths; Economists are worried over one indicator that is rising in frequency — mass layoffs; And Good News: 21 species have been removed from the endangered list; Bad News: They’ve been removed because of one reason. Go beyond the headlines…
Americans’ Taste In Halloween Candy Is Changing
Ukraine marks 600 days of war as Russian assault wears on
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the US, helped by education, technology
Mass Layoffs Could Soon Unravel the Economy, Warns Expert
Once harassed by police, lowriders can cruise across California under a new law
FDA approves treatment that destroys tumors with sound
21 species removed from endangered list due to extinction, U.S. wildlife officials say
New app meant to replicate the thrill of disposable cameras
Why are Mexican court workers protesting?